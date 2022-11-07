Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire

(MGN Online)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after being found in a burning vehicle outside of her home around 6:45 a.m. according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police say there were dispatched to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to assist the fire department with a vehicle fire.

First responders worked to put out the fire after arriving on scene and said that’s when they found the woman deceased inside of the vehicle.

Rocky Mount Fire Investigators and the RMPD Criminal Investigation Division say that they investigation into the death is ongoing.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

Latest News

(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
ECU Poll: Budd maintains lead over Beasley as election day nears
WITN viewer spots 'fireball' in early morning sky
Rocket launch seen in ENC sky
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it...
DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina
Mystery light in the sky this around 5:30am near Chocowinity
"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch