Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A woman is dead after being found in a burning vehicle outside of her home around 6:45 a.m. according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

Police say there were dispatched to the 3500 block of Hawthorne Road to assist the fire department with a vehicle fire.

First responders worked to put out the fire after arriving on scene and said that’s when they found the woman deceased inside of the vehicle.

Rocky Mount Fire Investigators and the RMPD Criminal Investigation Division say that they investigation into the death is ongoing.

