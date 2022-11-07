North Carolina Aquariums offering complimentary admission for veterans

Veterans Day underwater flag at North Carolina Aquariums
Veterans Day underwater flag at North Carolina Aquariums(North Carolina Aquariums)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Three aquariums in our state are honoring veterans and their families with free admission on Veterans Day.

North Carolina Aquariums at Fort Fischer, Pine Knoll Shores, and Roanoke Island are granting free admission to all veterans (active, reserve, or retired) and their dependents on Friday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On this day, the staff will honor the military families with patriotic salutes during animal encounters and enrichment time.

“Our staff, volunteers and visitors look forward to thanking the many service members, past and present, and their families, at the aquarium on Veterans Day. We are grateful for the service and sacrifice of these heroes and can’t wait to welcome them as our special guests for the day,” said Maylon White, director, North Carolina Aquariums.

WITN is told that this day will be open to the public as well, but that admission will only be available through tickets ordered online. Holidays and special events sell out very quickly so visitors are encouraged to plan ahead. Visit the sites below:

The North Carolina Aquariums also stress that service members need to pack military ID cards for themselves and their family members who qualify for the complimentary admission.

