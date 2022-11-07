Neighborhoods evacuated near burning Georgia chemical plant

The Symrise Chemical Plant near Brunswick, Georgia, is on fire Monday morning.(Glynn County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:42 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities are evacuating neighborhoods near a chemical plant where a large fire is burning in coastal Georgia.

Glynn County spokesperson Katie Baasen says smoke hazards and a risk of explosions prompted officials Monday morning to order people to evacuate within a one-mile radius of the Symrise chemical plant.

The plant is located outside the port city of Brunswick, about 70 miles south of Savannah.

The fire sent a thick plume of smoke into the air, and people within a three-mile radius were being told to shelter in place.

Baasen says the fire had been contained, but officials were concerned that shifting winds could push hazardous smoke into populated areas.

Capt. Eric Proswimmer of the Jacksonville, Florida, fire department said the fire had caused three metal tanks containing chemicals to explode, forcing firefighters to back away as a precaution.

