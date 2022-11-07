Neighbor searches for thoughtful trick-or-treater

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One costumed kid in the East was met with a tricky decision: when you show up to a home and the candy bowl is empty, what do you do?

A small act of kindness has sparked a movement in Beaufort.

Chuck Kennedy shared a video from his Ring doorbell of a child noticing the bowl was empty, walking away, and then turning back around to leave some candy from his bag for future trick-or-treaters.

Kennedy has been trying to get in touch with the boy’s parents for the past week, but the closest he’s come is a fellow neighbor that experienced another act of kindness from the same boy.

I just thought it was important to point out the kindness and compassion that our young generation has. They may be few and far between, but this one has stood out for me.

He says he got a comment on a Facebook post saying a fellow candy giver was given a hug by the mysterious child, a notion that carries a bigger meaning of sharing kindness with others.

Kennedy is still trying to get in touch with the trick-or-treater and his parents.

