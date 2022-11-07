Neighbor searches for thoughtful trick-or-treater

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One costumed kid in the East was met with a tricky decision: when you show up to a home and the candy bowl is empty, what do you do?

A small act of kindness has sparked a movement in Beaufort.

Chuck Kennedy shared a video from his Ring doorbell of a child noticing the bowl was empty, walking away, and then turning back around to leave some candy from his bag for future trick-or-treaters.

Kennedy has been trying to get in touch with the boy’s parents for the past week, but the closest he’s come is a fellow neighbor that experienced another act of kindness from the same boy.

He says he got a comment on a Facebook post saying a fellow candy giver was given a hug by the mysterious child, a notion that carries a bigger meaning of sharing kindness with others.

Kennedy is still trying to get in touch with the trick-or-treater and his parents.

