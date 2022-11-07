ENC high school football games moved to Thursday

WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1
WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WITN) - Due to the threat of rain on Friday, several high school football playoff games have been pushed to Thursday,

These games include Southeast Halifax vs. Tarboro; North Edgecombe vs. Riverside; Northside vs. Northampton; as well as many more.

The scheduled games can be found here as well as live score updates on Thursday night.

This also means WITN Endzone will take place on Thursday after WITN News at 11.

