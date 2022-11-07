ECU Poll: Budd maintains lead over Beasley as election day nears

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The latest East Carolina University Poll of the U.S. Senate election, conducted Nov. 1-3, shows Republican Ted Budd leading Democrat Cheri Beasley.

In the poll released Monday morning, Budd leads 52% to 46%, among likely voters, with just 1% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided and the remaining 1% expressing support for some other candidate.

ECU Poll of the U.S. Senate election (ECU Center For Survey Research)

When asked what the most important issue was in determining their vote in the NC Senate election, 39% of likely voters said the economy, 18% said abortion, and 15% mentioned inflation.

The report broke down support regionally. Budd’s advantage over Beasley is strongest in the western part of the state (64% to 34%) and in the eastern part of the state (59% to 39%). Budd leads in the Piedmont/Central region (57% to 41%), while Beasley holds a lead in the Raleigh/Durham area (62% to 35%) as well as the Charlotte area (53% to 44%).

This poll was conducted November 1-3. The sample consisted of 1,183 likely voters in North Carolina, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error, of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

