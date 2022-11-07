ECU Poll: Budd maintains lead over Beasley as election day nears

(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley
(left) Ted Budd (right) Cheri Beasley(Ballotpedia)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The latest East Carolina University Poll of the U.S. Senate election, conducted Nov. 1-3, shows Republican Ted Budd leading Democrat Cheri Beasley.

In the poll released Monday morning, Budd leads 52% to 46%, among likely voters, with just 1% of the poll respondents reporting they are undecided and the remaining 1% expressing support for some other candidate.

ECU Poll of the U.S. Senate election
ECU Poll of the U.S. Senate election(ECU Center For Survey Research)

When asked what the most important issue was in determining their vote in the NC Senate election, 39% of likely voters said the economy, 18% said abortion, and 15% mentioned inflation.

The report broke down support regionally. Budd’s advantage over Beasley is strongest in the western part of the state (64% to 34%) and in the eastern part of the state (59% to 39%). Budd leads in the Piedmont/Central region (57% to 41%), while Beasley holds a lead in the Raleigh/Durham area (62% to 35%) as well as the Charlotte area (53% to 44%).

This poll was conducted November 1-3. The sample consisted of 1,183 likely voters in North Carolina, with a Credibility Interval (CI), similar to a poll’s margin of error, of +/- 3.3 percentage points.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

Latest News

WITN viewer spots 'fireball' in early morning sky
Rocket launch seen in ENC sky
Woman dead in Rocky Mount after early morning vehicle fire
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it...
DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina
Mystery light in the sky this around 5:30am near Chocowinity
"Fireball" in NC Sky likely from Virginia rocket launch