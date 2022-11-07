DID YOU SEE IT? Rocket launch seen throughout Eastern North Carolina

At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it...
At around 5:30 this morning I witnessed this over Lake Mattamuskeet. Something burning up as it entered our atmosphere(Jeremy Berry)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Early Monday morning, many saw flashes of light in Eastern North Carolina skies.

The high amounts of light shining throughout the east were due to the launch of The S.S Sally Ride spacecraft launched from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia at 5:32 a.m.

According to NASA, the S.S. Sally Ride is named after the first American woman in space.

According to NASA, the Cygnus spacecraft, on a resupply mission, is carrying “everything from science to snacks” to the International Space Station.

The launch was originally set for Sunday but was rescheduled due to a fire alarm at the mission control center.

Caption

