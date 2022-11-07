CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is in custody after two children were allegedly abused by her, one of whom is on a ventilator and in critical condition.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Susan Price has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Deputies say they were called to CarolinaEast Medical Center on Thursday at about 4 a.m. due to a girl injured from an assault.

Investigators say they found that another child had also been abused by the same suspect, but the second child was not hospitalized.

WITN is told that both children had multiple injuries on their bodies consistent with being assaulted with different objects.

The sheriff’s office says they got a search warrant for 131 Soledad Lane, southwest of Vanceboro, and interviewed victims, witnesses, and the suspect, Price.

Deputies say the hospitalized child was transferred to ECU Health in Greenville where she remains on a ventilator and is listed in critical condition.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected,” the sheriff’s office says.

