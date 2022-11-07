CRAVEN COUNTY: Child on ventilator after abuse; woman charged

Susan Price
Susan Price(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman is in custody after two children were allegedly abused by her, one of whom is on a ventilator and in critical condition.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says 68-year-old Susan Price has been charged with two felony counts of child abuse. She is being held on a $1 million bond.

Deputies say they were called to CarolinaEast Medical Center on Thursday at about 4 a.m. due to a girl injured from an assault.

Investigators say they found that another child had also been abused by the same suspect, but the second child was not hospitalized.

WITN is told that both children had multiple injuries on their bodies consistent with being assaulted with different objects.

The sheriff’s office says they got a search warrant for 131 Soledad Lane, southwest of Vanceboro, and interviewed victims, witnesses, and the suspect, Price.

Deputies say the hospitalized child was transferred to ECU Health in Greenville where she remains on a ventilator and is listed in critical condition.

“The investigation is ongoing, and more charges are expected,” the sheriff’s office says.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Police say 19-year-old Juanita Bruce is charged with first-degree murder, four counts of...
Woman accused of killing toddler, shooting mother during fight
Arizona authorities say David Lohr has been sentenced to probation for poisoning food at...
Man accused of adding harmful chemicals to food at retail stores pleads guilty
FILE - Coy Gibbs, right, presents the Hall of Fame ring to his father, NASCAR Hall of Fame...
JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

Latest News

ECU students and staff use side scan sonar and magnetometer to search the waters of Albemarle...
ECU students search for clues to sunken fishing boats
Teen driver charged in Goldsboro deadly bicycle crash
18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods
17-year-old charged with murder of Orange Co. teens to be tried as adult
Hilliard Leggett and the vehicle he may be driving
Silver Alert issued for Scotland Neck man who needs medication