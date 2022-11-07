An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons.

Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.

“It means a lot. Honestly, I was born and raised here, so it’s kinda like seeing everybody come together is always such a beautiful thing,” said Grifton local Emily Jones. “Then you know, watching the Shad Festival come around too, and everybody’s coming together, I feel like Grifton has really big community and when you bring everybody together it just shows.”

About ten vendors set up today, and the Greenville band, 28 West, played for those shopping and enjoying the warm afternoon. Also, the Pitt County Animal Shelter brought some pups that are up for adoption.

One vendor, Caroline Vasquez, who was selling natural corrective skin care, said she loves the concept of something like this being in her birthplace.

“I love it because I get to meet new people, I get to talk about my business, get more clientele,” said Vasquez

There is not a vendor fee, as Joseph Scott, the Arts in the Park Chairman, said he is trying to bring his community together.

“I do this for the fellowship. I want people to have something in town locally where they don’t have to go so far as to Greenville or Kinston or New Bern, something local that they can and enjoy a nice of fellowship with their neighbors and their friends,” said Scott

The park chairman says he hopes to host the Arts in the Park event every month until it gets too cold, and he wants to start it back up in the spring.

