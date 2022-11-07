An Eastern Carolina town host a free event for families

Arts in Park in Grifton, North Carolina.
Arts in Park in Grifton, North Carolina.(N/A)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:26 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Arts in the Park provides free family fun at the Contentnea Creekside Overlook park on Sunday afternoons.

Grifton’s Arts in the Park takes place monthly in hopes of providing family fun and relaxation. A variety of vendors show up selling various handmade products from soaps to plants and decor, along with access to The Grifton Museum.

“It means a lot. Honestly, I was born and raised here, so it’s kinda like seeing everybody come together is always such a beautiful thing,” said Grifton local Emily Jones. “Then you know, watching the Shad Festival come around too, and everybody’s coming together, I feel like Grifton has really big community and when you bring everybody together it just shows.”

About ten vendors set up today, and the Greenville band, 28 West, played for those shopping and enjoying the warm afternoon. Also, the Pitt County Animal Shelter brought some pups that are up for adoption.

One vendor, Caroline Vasquez, who was selling natural corrective skin care, said she loves the concept of something like this being in her birthplace.

“I love it because I get to meet new people, I get to talk about my business, get more clientele,” said Vasquez

There is not a vendor fee, as Joseph Scott, the Arts in the Park Chairman, said he is trying to bring his community together.

“I do this for the fellowship. I want people to have something in town locally where they don’t have to go so far as to Greenville or Kinston or New Bern, something local that they can and enjoy a nice of fellowship with their neighbors and their friends,” said Scott

The park chairman says he hopes to host the Arts in the Park event every month until it gets too cold, and he wants to start it back up in the spring.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves

Latest News

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Russell's First Alert 1106
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting Investigation