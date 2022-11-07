17-year-old charged with murder of Orange Co. teens to be tried as adult

18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods
18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods(Source: WRAL via CNN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The 17-year-old boy charged in connection with the deaths of friends Lyric Woods and Devin Clark will be tried as an adult, deputies said Monday.

WRAL reports that Issiah Ross, of Mebane, went to school with Clark. Ross is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Woods, 14, and Clark, 18.

The two teen victims were found dead on Sept. 18 off of a remote ATV path.

Ross is being held without bond in a juvenile detention facility. His first appearance in Superior Court is on either Nov. 15 or 16.

Ross’ name previously was not allowed to be released while the case was in juvenile court.

Orange County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Neiman said even though Ross is going to be tried as an adult, no one under 18 is eligible to get the death penalty. The most serious punishment is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

