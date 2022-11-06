Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest lottery prize in history.(Arizona's Family)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball drawing had eight winners in North Carolina as people tried their luck at winning the largest ever jackpot.

No one in the nation won the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing Saturday night, and according to the NC Education Lottery, it will climb to an estimated 1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

“We’ve never seen a jackpot go this high before,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember, to get your chance at winning it, it only takes a single $2 or $3 ticket. Play smart and have fun dreaming about what you would do if you won.”

There were some in North Carolina with some luck Saturday night.

The NC Education Lottery said two $3 Power Play tickets won $150,000 prize from Greensboro and Asheboro. Those tickets matched four of the six white balls to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Six other $2 tickets won a $50,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball, according to the NC Education Lottery. They say those wins came from Elm City, Cary, Benson, Marshall, Havelock, and Wilmington.

Monday’s historic drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m., and NC Education Lottery reports that the odds of winning at 1 in 192 million.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

Russell's First Alert 1106
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting Investigation
POWERBALL 11-5