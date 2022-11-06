Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Powerball drawing had eight winners in North Carolina as people tried their luck at winning the largest ever jackpot.

No one in the nation won the $1.6 billion jackpot drawing Saturday night, and according to the NC Education Lottery, it will climb to an estimated 1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

“We’ve never seen a jackpot go this high before,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Remember, to get your chance at winning it, it only takes a single $2 or $3 ticket. Play smart and have fun dreaming about what you would do if you won.”

There were some in North Carolina with some luck Saturday night.

The NC Education Lottery said two $3 Power Play tickets won $150,000 prize from Greensboro and Asheboro. Those tickets matched four of the six white balls to win $50,000. The prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier was drawn.

Six other $2 tickets won a $50,000 prize by matching four white balls and the Powerball, according to the NC Education Lottery. They say those wins came from Elm City, Cary, Benson, Marshall, Havelock, and Wilmington.

Monday’s historic drawing will be broadcast live at 10:59 p.m., and NC Education Lottery reports that the odds of winning at 1 in 192 million.

