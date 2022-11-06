Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Above average warmth may lead to cooler conditions by early week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partly cloudy skies and a southeasterly breeze should allow for temperatures to quickly soar into the 70s and lower 80s today. Monday will see a drastic wind shift towards the northeast, however it will take a little time before cooler air builds in, so upper 70s to near 80 degrees will be likely again Monday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will decrease into the upper 60s, which is close to our November averages.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, winds will blow from the northeast at 10 to 25 mph sustained inland with gusts reaching up to 30 to 40 mph along the coast. By Wednesday, coastal flooding is possible due to the persistent northeasterly breezes and a rapidly developing low pressure system towards the south. The next significant rain chance appears to arrive Thursday night and may persist into Saturday. With the potential of widespread impacts such as gusty winds, high surf and beach erosion, a First Alert Weather Day may be needed for this week.

Tropics: An area of disorganized showers and storms in the Atlantic now has a 90% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. Interests along the Southeast US should monitor this system for possible further development.

Sunday

Partly sunny and warm. Stray shower possible. High of 81. Wind SE 4-8. Rain chance: less than 20%.

Monday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 79. Wind NE 5-10

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and becoming breezy. High of 68. Wind: NE 10-20 mph, higher on the coast.

Wednesday

Partly cloudy and breeze. High of 67. Wind NE 10-20 inland 25-45 on the coast.

Thursday

Increasing clouds. Showers possible by nightfall. High of 73. Wind E 10-20.

