JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49.

His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said in a statement released shortly before the start of the NASCAR season finale.

Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49.

Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.