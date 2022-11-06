JGR co-owner Coy Gibbs, 49, dies hours after son wins title

By JENNA FRYER
Coy Gibbs
Coy Gibbs(Joe Gibbs Racing)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Coy Gibbs, the vice chairman at Joe Gibbs Racing for his NFL and NASCAR Hall of Fame father, died Sunday morning. He was 49.

His death came just hour after his son Ty won the Xfinity Series championship. JGR says in a statement that Gibbs died in his sleep.

“It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” the team said in a statement released shortly before the start of the NASCAR season finale.

Joe Gibbs has now lost both of his sons in the last three years. J.D. Gibbs died in 2019 of degenerative neurological disease and also was 49.

Coy Gibbs succeeded his older brother as vice chairman of the family-run NASCAR organization.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband.
Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves

Latest News

NC Education estimates Monday Powerball jackpot to be up to $1.9 billion making it the largest...
Saturday’s lottery drawing brought wins to North Carolina, but nation’s jackpot lottery of 1.9 billion remains
Russell's First Alert 1106
Shooting
Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting
Elizabeth City Shooting Investigation