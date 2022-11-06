Elizabeth City police are actively investigating a shooting

Elizabeth City Shooting Investigation
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after a shooting in Elizabeth City Saturday.

According to Elizabeth City Police Department, officers responded to the area of Herrington Road near Brown Street at 2:44 p.m.

While searching the area, police say they found Markus Jordan on the 500 Block of Shepard Street. The 27-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is still on-going. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

