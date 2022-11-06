Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

