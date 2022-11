WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part Two

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE

Greene Central 40, St. Paul’s 8

James Kenan 41, Camden County 10

East Duplin 71, North Pitt 16

West Craven 37, Bunn 8

Wallace-Rose Hill 74, Kinston 32

Riverside-Martin 62, Pamlico 12

East Columbus 28, Bear Grass Charter 7

John Paul II 35, Halifax Academy 7

Parrott Academy 54, LAAS 36

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.