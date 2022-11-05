WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part One
Jacksonville upsets Rocky Mount, Havelock, New Bern and Rose advance
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE
Jacksonville 21, Rocky Mount 17
Northern Nash 25, Northside-Jacksonville 7
J.H. Rose 44, Cape Fear 24
Leesville Road 30, D.H. Conley 27
New Bern 56,, Sanderson 14
Southern Durham 55, Richlands 12
