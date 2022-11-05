WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part One

Jacksonville upsets Rocky Mount, Havelock, New Bern and Rose advance
WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1
WITN End Zone Playoffs week 1(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE

Jacksonville 21, Rocky Mount 17

Northern Nash 25, Northside-Jacksonville 7

J.H. Rose 44, Cape Fear 24

Leesville Road 30, D.H. Conley 27

New Bern 56,, Sanderson 14

Southern Durham 55, Richlands 12

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The truck overturned on a U.S. 64 exit ramp Friday morning.
NEW INFO: Truck carrying explosive material overturns on U.S. 64 exit ramp

Latest News

WITN End Zone Week 12, Part Two
WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part Two
WITN End Zone Week 12, Part One
WITN End Zone Week 12, Part Two
South Central's Chris Cherry
Chris Cherry new football coach for South Central