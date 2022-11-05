WITN End Zone Playoffs Round One - Part One

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL - PLAYOFFS ROUND ONE - WITN END ZONE

Jacksonville 21, Rocky Mount 17

Northern Nash 25, Northside-Jacksonville 7

J.H. Rose 44, Cape Fear 24

Leesville Road 30, D.H. Conley 27

New Bern 56,, Sanderson 14

Southern Durham 55, Richlands 12

