Storms rip through parts of Texas, causing injuries, damage

Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of...
Scenes of devastation are visible in all directions along Lamar County Road 35940, west of State Highway 271, after a massive tornado hit the area, causing extensive damage and destroying an unknown number of homes, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Powderly, Texas.(Jeff Forward/The Paris News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Storms ripped through parts of Texas on Friday, flattening homes and toppling trees, with local officials in one county reporting at least two dozen people injured.

One community hit hard was Powderly, Texas, near the border with Oklahoma and about 120 miles (193 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Randi Johnson, chief of the Powderly Volunteer Fire Department, told The Paris News newspaper that she wasn’t aware anyone had been killed but knew of injuries.

“It’s going to take a long time to get this cleaned up, but the community came together,” Johnson said. “It’s really heartbreaking to see.”

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell -- the highest elected official in the county that includes Powderly -- declared a disaster in the area, a step in getting federal assistance and funding. Bell’s declaration said at least two dozen people were injured across the county.

Churches opened their doors to serve as shelters for those whose homes were damaged.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple tornado warnings stretching from the Dallas-Fort Worth area into neighboring Oklahoma. The storm system was then headed toward Arkansas and Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout