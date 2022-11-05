Russell’s First Alert Forecast: The 80s are back, but only for a short time

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marginal amounts of humidity will keep rain chances on the low side heading into the weekend. Partly cloudy skies will be around for your Saturday. Daytime highs will make it into the lower 80s, with upper 70s along the coast. With a southeasterly breeze, temperatures may be moderated into the early evening with most spots remaining in the middle 60s

The warmer-than-average high temperatures will stay in the low 80s on Monday before cooler air arrives Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will decrease into the lower 70s, about ten degrees cooler than the weekend yet still about three to five degrees above average. The flow of cooler air will accelerate thanks to a broad area of low pressure moving closer to the Outer Banks. Winds will blow in at 10 to 20 mph sustained with gusts reaching up to 30 to 35 mph out of the northeast. Coastal flooding is possible from Tuesday through Thursday due to the persistent northeast winds. Temperatures will come back closer to average with upper 60s and low 70s likely for the 2nd half of the week. Rain drops from the low will reach the coast later in the week with the heaviest rain arriving by the following weekend.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Isolated PM shower possible. High of 81. Wind SE 7-12. Rain chance: 20%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. Isolated PM shower possible. High of 80. Wind SE 4-8. Rain chance: 20%.

Monday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 80. Wind NE 5-10

Tuesday

Mostly sunny with gradually increasing cloud cover. Windy. High of 69. Wind: NE 10-20 mph

