Megamillions 11-04-22

Megamillions for November, 04-2022
By Dave Jordan
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Authorities in Georgia say they believe a 20-month-old child is presumed dead after going...
Man loses father in hit-and-run crash after mother dies; missing son presumed dead
The truck overturned on a U.S. 64 exit ramp Friday morning.
NEW INFO: Truck carrying explosive material overturns on U.S. 64 exit ramp

Latest News

NCEL 11-04-22
NCEL 11-04-22
Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog
Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog
State Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan
State Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan
NCEL 11/4/22
NCEL 11/4/22