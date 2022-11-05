A local church is helping kids around the world

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A church here in the east has worked to feed to as many people in a Ecuador as possible over the last two days.

Over 150 volunteers packaged rice, lentils, vitamins and veggies at Unity Church for those in need in Ecuador.

The Greenville set goals to make food packages for over 60,000 people in the South American country.

Chase Perkins, a mission advancement specialist for Kids Around the World, fostered the development of the partnership with Unity Church as it works to help feed impoverished areas.

“I think we as a human race have a duty and responsibility to help our fellow neighbor and that neighbor doesn’t have to be here in the states,” said Perkins. " They can be in another continent, another county, so that is what’s happening. People are showing for their neighbor, they’re serving them.

This is the second year the church has packed meals for Ecuador. Last year, Unity Church packed 50,000 meals for Kids Around the World. Kids Around the World provides supplies including rice, beans, seasonings, bags and the equipment. It relies on volunteers to help with the packaging.

