J.H. Rose volleyball goes five sets in the state final but comes up just short to North Iredell

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - It was one of the most exciting state championship matches this state has ever seen. The 3A state championship final between J.H. Rose and North Iredell at Reynolds Coliseum at NC State.

The top seeds from the east and the west squaring off. It took the full 5 sets to decide.

Rose got up early in the match here big play at the net by Shea Jenkins get the point to go for Rose.

But Raiders would pull away late in the set. Emma Norris who is reportedly an ECU commit gets one of her many kills to go up 1-0.

Rose answered in the second set. Senior Amelia Taft gets the kill as they took the second. After they dropped the third. Another come back rally for Rose is capped off by senior Helen Wilford gets the kill as they claimed the fourth to force a 5th set.

In the 5th Raiders got up 10-3 but Rose stormed back to cut it to 11-8. Taft gets the kill there she and wilford had 12 each.

But Norris was nearly unstoppable. And she gets the kill on mach point to claim it for North Iredell. 3-2 they edge Rose. An undefeated season for the Raiders. Rose state runner up

“We’re just playing volleyball and we trust each other and we were in a great groove,” says Rose head coach Kelley Krainiak, “and the seniors, regardless of their position just all played a part.”

“Whenever we get a huge block, a huge kill we know we can finish this game,” says J.H. Rose senior Amelia Taft, “That’s the mindset we were trying to keep but they did a great job of keeping us on our toes. It was hard for us to keep that confidence when they just kept coming after us.”

“Big gym, a lot of people here, so it was kind of hard to keep that mentality,” says J.H. Rose senior Forbes Hall, “When the points were up for us, it was really easy to be confident. That’s what got us a bunch of points.”

A tough end to an incredible season for JH Rose the went 28-2. In Raleigh, Eric Gullickson, WITN Sports.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.