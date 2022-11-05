2022 marks 102 years of the Warsaw Veterans Day parade

WARSAW, N.C. (WITN) - America’s oldest consecutive Veterans Day parade took place in one Eastern Carolina town.

The 102-year-old Warsaw Veterans Day parade consisted of paratroopers, military planes, bands, performances, a memorial service, and tons of floats, all in honor of veterans.

This year’s parade theme is “102 years of pride, service and sacrifice.” It not only brought together local veterans and families, but it attracted one spectator, Bob White, to come from thousands of miles away.

“Two thousand miles north so we could be here in the south today from St. Croix in the West Indies in the Caribbean,” said Bob White. “My brother-in-law just jumped out of an airplane, a very perfectly good airplane and landed right behind us over here,” said White.

Following the parade was more festivities, like soccer dog entertainment, a BBQ fundraiser, and a tribute concert to the veterans of Duplin county.

As for the spectators, some look up to those who have served, and that’s why they attended.

“I just always wanted to be a part of the army; wanna keep my county safe,” said parade spectator Kolton Bowden.

Veterans Day in Warsaw has grown over the last century and has become a tradition of appreciation and celebration.

“It seems to grow every year. We look forward to every year coming along, and we have people that are involved constantly that are trying to make it better, so we just look forward to next year,” said Warsaw resident Johnny Taylor.

The Veterans Day festivities started Friday with the unveiling of a mural and ended with a BBQ lunch fundraiser and a concert tribute to the veterans of Duplin county.

