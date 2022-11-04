VW recalls vehicles for tire pressure monitoring malfunction

FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge...
FILE IMAGE - Volkswagen dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners for vehicles involved in a recall.(Volkswagen)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Volkswagen is recalling nearly 225,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the tire pressure monitoring systems may not detect air losses in all four tires at the same time.

The recall covers certain 2019 Tiguan, Golf Sportswagen, Golf Alltrack, Golf R, and Audi Q3 and A3 vehicles. Also covered are some 2019 and 2020 Jetta, Golf, Atlas and Audi A3 models and some 2020-2021 Atlas Cross Sport and Atlas vehicles.

Documents posted Friday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say a sudden pressure loss in all four tires increases the risk of a crash.

Dealers will update the tire pressure monitoring software at no charge to owners. Notification letters will be sent Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving speaks before the team's NBA basketball game against the New...
Nets suspend Kyrie Irving for at least 5 games after antisemitic post
Flyers Rights proposes a minimum of 32 inches of legroom and seats that are wider – dimensions...
FAA considers regulating seat sizes on airplanes
NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the...
NASA’s moon rocket returns to pad for next launch attempt
Flyers Rights proposes a minimum of 32 inches of legroom and seats that are wider – dimensions...
FAA considers regulating seat sizes on airplanes
FILE - Stewart Rhodes, founder of the citizen militia group known as the Oath Keepers speaks...
Oath Keepers head Rhodes on stand in Jan. 6 sedition trial