Veterans & children pay tribute to fallen soldiers ahead of Veterans Day

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans and community members are paying tribute in parts of Eastern Carolina to those who died in past wars.

Ahead of Veterans Day observance next week, the Vietnam Veterans Association in New Bern and residents fixed more than 1,000 flags in the ground Friday in Union Point Park.

All of them took a moment to pause and honor history.

Children from CStone Church helped the vets put the flags into the ground in alphabetical order. Each flag carries the name of a veteran who fought in prior wars and has since passed.

The kids said a special pledge of allegiance to the veterans. Pastor and retired Marine Jake Korkian spoke of the importance of having the community get involved.

“A signature of this wonderful town of New Bern... believe me as I walk around this field over this week, which I love to do, there will be thousands of people that will be coming here to pay respect,” Korkian said.

Vietnam Veterans Association member Rick Miller shared a similar sentiment.

“It’s really important for them to see it, like we can talk to them about it all the time and we do... we are thankful for the veterans that served and a lot of times gave their lives to allow us to have the freedoms that we have,” Miller said. “This younger generation and these little kids, they need to understand where that came from.”

Vietnam veteran Bruce Van Apledorn said the tribute Friday was powerful. “It does a good job of portraying my memory, the tank I served on in Vietnam.”

The Vietnam Veterans Association will host a very special meal to honor veterans next week on Veterans Day in New Bern.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.