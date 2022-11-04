As U.S. job market cools down, job seekers in Eastern Carolina continue their search

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The hot U.S. job market is starting to cool down. That’s based on numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor. Fewer jobs are opening up, and the unemployment rate is rising.

But how does that look in Eastern Carolina? WITN stopped by a career service center to find out.

“It’s been pretty consistent throughout 2022 of just the need for employees and workers,” NCWorks Northeast Regional Operations Director Larry Donley said.

Even so, data released Friday shows 54,000 fewer jobs were added nationally in October, and unemployment went up just slightly to 3.7% from 3.5% in September.

Despite a national slowdown, Donley said openings in some fields are constant.

“We also know that healthcare is in desperate need of employees. Same with our school systems, same with retail, hospitality, fast food,” Donley explained, adding that NCWorks is a resource for employers and applicants. “There are all kinds of things that we can help with. We do mock interviews, things of that nature.”

Some job seekers, however, feel that the openings don’t always fit what they need. “The ones that are there, they’re not very appealing,” Alfonzo Smith said. “You gotta kinda roll with the punches.”

The search for employment is something few enjoy, but Donley said there are ways to make it easier.

“Sending out the exact same resume for every single job is not effective,” Donley said. “We need to tailor that document to fit the employer’s need.”

Pitt Community College Career Services and Workforce Development is another resource for anyone discouraged with the hiring process.

“I really believe that a lot of people are looking for jobs but they’re trying to do more of, I want to say, a quick fix,” Curshenia Wilson said. “They’re not really looking for a long term, but they’re looking for short-term certifications that can get them back into the workforce and that’s what we’re here to help.”

As mentioned, NCWorks and other career service centers have a lot of ways to help people, from the way you dress to your resume format. They are also working with Pitt Community College to offer locations outside of Greenville in case transportation is a challenge. Those locations are listed below, along with the specific dates:

PCC – Farmville Center

3781 S. Main St. Farmville

1st and 3rd Tuesday of each month

Grifton Train Depot

528 Queen St., Grifton

1st and 3rd Thursday of each month

PCC – Bernstein building

216 Belvoir Highway, Greenville

2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month

Bethel Workforce Development Center

7449 N. Main St., Bethel

2nd and 4th Thursday of each month

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.