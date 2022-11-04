Truck carrying ‘explosive material’ overturns on U.S. 64 entrance ramp

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount residents near U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue were ordered to evacuate Friday morning after a truck carrying “explosive material” overturned.

WRAL reports that traffic was shut down in both directions at an exit ramp from Atlantic Avenue onto U.S. 64. Authorities warned people within a half-mile radius of the crash site to stay away.

Authorities at the scene said the diesel truck took too sharp of a turn and slipped off the road. A source told WRAL that that truck was carrying explosives to a rock quarry when it slid off the road.

As of 1:15 p.m., authorities said explosives were still inside the truck; diesel fuel also spilled out of it.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Jeremy Crews, from West Virginia, was charged with exceeding safe speed.

Rocky Mount set up a command center and a private hazmat team to control the cleanup and a State Bureau of Investigation team was set to arrive on the scene to investigate what happened.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.