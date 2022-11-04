Truck carrying ‘explosive material’ overturns on U.S. 64 entrance ramp

The truck overturned on an entrance ramp onto U.S. 64 Friday morning.
The truck overturned on an entrance ramp onto U.S. 64 Friday morning.(Edgecombe County Emergency Services)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount residents near U.S. 64 and Atlantic Avenue were ordered to evacuate Friday morning after a truck carrying “explosive material” overturned.

WRAL reports that traffic was shut down in both directions at an exit ramp from Atlantic Avenue onto U.S. 64. Authorities warned people within a half-mile radius of the crash site to stay away.

Authorities at the scene said the diesel truck took too sharp of a turn and slipped off the road. A source told WRAL that that truck was carrying explosives to a rock quarry when it slid off the road.

As of 1:15 p.m., authorities said explosives were still inside the truck; diesel fuel also spilled out of it.

The driver of the truck, 43-year-old Jeremy Crews, from West Virginia, was charged with exceeding safe speed.

Rocky Mount set up a command center and a private hazmat team to control the cleanup and a State Bureau of Investigation team was set to arrive on the scene to investigate what happened.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

Children pay special allegiance to veterans ahead of Veterans Day
Veterans & children pay tribute to fallen soldiers ahead of Veterans Day
Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog
Operation Medicine Drop destroys 26,000 pounds of unused medications
Greene County Schools students in class
State Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan