State Supreme Court orders legislature to transfer funds for Leandro education plan

Greene County Schools students in class
Greene County Schools students in class(Merit Morgan/WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The North Carolina Supreme Court issued an order Friday upholding a lower-court decision ordering the General Assembly to transfer funds for a massive state public education improvement plan.

WRAL is reporting that the order — a major step in the long-running Leandro education funding lawsuit — sends the case back to a trial court, which is expected to recalculate how much money that should be.

The Leandro Plan is an agreement between school boards and the state intended to fix what the high court said was broken with the state’s education system.

The plan, which is the result of a years-long legal battle over the issue, is known in court as the “comprehensive remedial plan.” It calls for at least $5.6 billion in new, annual education spending by 2028 to shore up school resources, as well as numerous policy changes concerning school improvement and accountability.

The order issued Friday applies to the second and third years of the plan, which originally called for $1.75 billion, before the most recent state budgets partially funded elements of the plan.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

Chief Ted Sauls was sworn in this morning at City Hall.
Greenville new police chief sworn in
Jacksonville Holiday Parade
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blizzy and siblings Raindrop, Stormy, Snowdrift and Snowy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blizzy and siblings Raindrop, Stormy, Snowdrift and Snowy
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program