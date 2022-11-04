Rose boys soccer upsets Southern Nash, Greene Central advances at home

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER- STATE PLAYOFFS - ROUND TWO

3A EAST

J.H. Rose 2, Southern Nash 1

Jacksonville 9, Southern Lee 2

Carrboro 4, Swansboro 3

Croatan 6, Western Alamance 2

First Flight 9, Durham School of the Arts 0

2A EAST

Clinton 4, Washington 0

Spring Creek 2, Research Triangle 2 (5-4 Spring Creek wins on shootout)

Manteo 5, Wallace-Rose Hill 1

Greene Central 4, NCSSM 1

James Kenan 3, North Johnston 2

1A EAST

East Wake Academy 3, Southside 1

River Mill 2, North Duplin 1

