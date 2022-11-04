Rose boys soccer upsets Southern Nash, Greene Central advances at home
WITN Area scores for State Playoffs Round Two
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER- STATE PLAYOFFS - ROUND TWO
3A EAST
J.H. Rose 2, Southern Nash 1
Jacksonville 9, Southern Lee 2
Carrboro 4, Swansboro 3
Croatan 6, Western Alamance 2
First Flight 9, Durham School of the Arts 0
2A EAST
Clinton 4, Washington 0
Spring Creek 2, Research Triangle 2 (5-4 Spring Creek wins on shootout)
Manteo 5, Wallace-Rose Hill 1
Greene Central 4, NCSSM 1
James Kenan 3, North Johnston 2
1A EAST
East Wake Academy 3, Southside 1
River Mill 2, North Duplin 1
