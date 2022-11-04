Onslow County to honor veterans

There will also be a presentation of the colors by the Northside Highschool AFJJROTC and a...
There will also be a presentation of the colors by the Northside Highschool AFJJROTC and a performance by the White Oak High School Choir.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans.

Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

There will also be a presentation of the colors by the Northside Highschool AFJJROTC and a performance by the White Oak High School Choir.

The event is free and open to the public.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

Latest News

The New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association Chapter #886 will honor all veterans in its Field of...
New Bern Vietnam Veterans Association to set up Field of Flags
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 4th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Friday, November 4th at 4:30am
ERIC NC STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS
ERIC NC STATE SOCCER PLAYOFFS
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult
Craven County woman accused of abusing autistic adult