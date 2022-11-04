Onslow County to honor veterans

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host its annual Freedom Address to celebrate and honor veterans.

Lt. Gen. Robert Hedlund will give the annual address at the Freedom Fountain at 895 New Bridge St. at 10 a.m. on Friday.

There will also be a presentation of the colors by the Northside Highschool AFJJROTC and a performance by the White Oak High School Choir.

The event is free and open to the public.

