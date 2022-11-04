ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money.

Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.

In the scam, the caller apparently says a warrant is out for the victim’s arrest and will be issued unless they pay them money.

The sheriff’s office says it has posted alerts to the public numerous times and wants everyone to be aware this scam is going around.

