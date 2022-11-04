Nick Cannon expecting baby No. 11; 2nd with Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.
Nick Cannon is expecting baby No. 11 and his second with model Alyssa Scott.(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott announced they are expecting another child together.

People reports that Scott is pregnant with her third baby and second with Cannon.

The announcement comes nearly a year after their son Zen died at 5 months old from a brain tumor in December 2021.

When Zen was sick, Cannon reportedly called Scott the “strongest woman he’d ever seen” while speaking about her on his talk show.

Scott, 29, first shared the baby news on Instagram with a photo showing her baby bump while holding her 4-year-old daughter Zeela.

This week, the model shared more pictures to celebrate the pregnancy, posing nude in a bathtub with Cannon.

Us Weekly also confirmed Scott’s pregnancy. She has not revealed if she is expecting a boy or a girl.

In September, Cannon welcomed baby No. 10, Rise Messiah Cannon, with Brittany Bell. Rise is their third child together.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

Job seekers search for jobs
As U.S. job market cools down, job seekers in Eastern Carolina continue their search
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Kenny Loudermilk went missing Oct. 26 after taking his paraglider out for a trip around the...
Paraglider missing for more than a week leaves behind 15-year-old daughter
Chief Ted Sauls was sworn in this morning at City Hall.
Greenville new police chief sworn in