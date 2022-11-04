Man busted after Craven County traffic stop
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.
Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Deputies say they stopped Health’s vehicle on U.S. 17 near Blue Top Road and found fentanyl and methamphetamine.
The 29-year-old man is being held on an $800,000 secured bond.
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.