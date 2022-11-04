Man busted after Craven County traffic stop

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they stopped Health’s vehicle on U.S. 17 near Blue Top Road and found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 29-year-old man is being held on an $800,000 secured bond.

