Man busted after Craven County traffic stop

Connor Heath
Connor Heath(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A New Bern man is facing multiple drug charges after a traffic stop on Tuesday.

Craven County deputies have charged Connor Heath with felony trafficking opium or heroin, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I controlled substances, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule II controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say they stopped Health’s vehicle on U.S. 17 near Blue Top Road and found fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 29-year-old man is being held on an $800,000 secured bond.

