KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store

Police say these two people are wanted for the theft.
Police say these two people are wanted for the theft.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store.

The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry.

Police say the thieves got away in this vehicle.
Police say the thieves got away in this vehicle.

“It has damage to the rear drivers side, no hubcaps and one of the mirrors is black on the passenger side,” Snow Hill police said of the car.

WITN is told that the suspects may be from the Farmville area.

Anyone who may know them is asked to call (252) 560-9022.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

