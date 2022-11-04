KNOW US? Police say man & woman stole from liquor store

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in a theft from a liquor store.

The Snow Hill Police Department says the suspects stole from the ABC store in town.

Police say the suspects’ vehicle is more than likely a 1999 Toyota Camry.

Police say the thieves got away in this vehicle. (Snow Hill police)

“It has damage to the rear drivers side, no hubcaps and one of the mirrors is black on the passenger side,” Snow Hill police said of the car.

WITN is told that the suspects may be from the Farmville area.

Anyone who may know them is asked to call (252) 560-9022.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.