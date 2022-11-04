Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: A warm November weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Air temperatures will stay well above average, holding in the upper 70s to near 80° Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will stay in the mild low to mid 60s, keeping the thought of frost out of the minds of many ENC growers. Skies will be partly to most sunny with the exception of a few brief showers which will blow to the northwest Friday afternoon. You have a 20% one of those finds your location.

The rain will make a slow comeback through late next week. This will come at a great time as many counties are abnormally dry and a few areas (Duplin, Onslow, Pender and Sampson counties) have returned to moderate drought status. A broad area of low pressure will form near the Bahamas. A large and strong high pressure to our north will produce northeasterly winds Tuesday through Thursday. These winds will blow at 15 to 20 mph for inland areas and be between 25 and 40 mph on the Outer Banks.

Coastal flooding is possible from Tuesday through Thursday due to the persistent northeast winds. Temperatures will come back closer to average with upper 60s and low 70s likely for the 2nd half of the week. Rain will mainly stay south of us, but some rain is possible toward the end of the work week into next weekend.

Friday

Partly cloudy and warmer with isolated showers. High of 77. Wind E 5-10. Rain chance: 20%.

Saturday

Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Isolated PM shower possible. High of 80. Wind SE 7-12. Rain chance: 10%.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 80. Wind SE 4-8

Monday

Partly cloudy and warm. High of 80. Wind NE 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.