Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month

Jacksonville Holiday Parade
Jacksonville Holiday Parade(witn)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - ’Tis the season for holiday parades. The first one to kick off the celebrations in Eastern Carolina is the Jacksonville 12 Days of Christmas Holiday Parade.

Thousands of people were expected to line the parade route down Western Boulevard.

The parade is the Saturday, Nov. 19th, and begins at Coastal Carolina Community College and ends at the Brynn Marr Shopping Center. The parade starts at 8 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m.

You still have time to buy your Grandstand tickets here. The tickets are $8 and include a preferred parking pass, two VIP passes to the indoor refreshment area, and two complimentary reserved seats in the “performance area” on the parade route. You can add additional seats for $2.

WITN will air the parade live on WITN 7.2 and stream it on its website witn.com.

Our own Dave Jordan and Courtney Bunting will be hosting our live coverage of the parade and several of our on-air personalities appeared in it, as well.

The parade is brought to you by WITN sponsors Kellum Law Firm and Brittany Mess Realator.

Jacksonville Holiday Parade Sponsors
Jacksonville Holiday Parade Sponsors(witn)

