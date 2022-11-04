Greenville new police chief sworn in

Ted Sauls was named police chief on Monday.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran police officer has been sworn in as Greenville’s next police chief.

Greenville City Manager Ann Wall announced on Monday that Ted Sauls, Jr. is getting the job permanently.

Sauls is a nearly 26-year law enforcement veteran who has dedicated his entire career to the Greenville Police Department, holding roles as deputy police chief for the last 9 years. He has also been the interim police chief three separate times during his tenure at GPD.

Sauls is a native of Greene County and a graduate of East Carolina University, as well as the FBI National Academy. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Sauls is among an elite group of less than one percent of the country’s law enforcement officers.

He was sworn in Friday morning at City Hall.

Sauls replaces Mark Holtzman who resigned after seven years as head of the police department in July. Holtzman is now chief executive officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain.

