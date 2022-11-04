Fur Baby Feature: Meet Severus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What good is a week on ENC at Three without a Friday Fur Baby Feature?

This week, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina features Severus, a 5-month-old explorer new to their care.

They pulled Severus, along with 22 other cats, from the Pitt County Animal Shelter after they faces some overcrowding.

This cat is litterbox trained an a professional purr-er.

He is available for adoption through HSEC, but if you aren’t able to commit to adopting, the shelter is in need of fosters!

To foster animal, submit an application to the shelter. They will provide all crates, food, and medical care.

If you are interested in Severus, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.