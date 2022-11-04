Fur Baby Feature: Meet Severus

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - What good is a week on ENC at Three without a Friday Fur Baby Feature?

This week, the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina features Severus, a 5-month-old explorer new to their care.

They pulled Severus, along with 22 other cats, from the Pitt County Animal Shelter after they faces some overcrowding.

This cat is litterbox trained an a professional purr-er.

He is available for adoption through HSEC, but if you aren’t able to commit to adopting, the shelter is in need of fosters!

To foster animal, submit an application to the shelter. They will provide all crates, food, and medical care.

If you are interested in Severus, you can preview available animals at petango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to hsecarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for our next Fur Baby Feature!

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

Job seekers search for jobs
As U.S. job market cools down, job seekers in Eastern Carolina continue their search
Chief Ted Sauls was sworn in this morning at City Hall.
Greenville new police chief sworn in
ENC author shares story of acceptance through Yorkie pup
ENC author shares story of acceptance through Yorkie pup
The truck overturned on an entrance ramp onto U.S. 64 Friday morning.
Truck carrying ‘explosive material’ overturns on U.S. 64 entrance ramp