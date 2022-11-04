ENC author shares story of acceptance through Yorkie pup

WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Eastern Carolina woman is sharing the message to love yourself just the way you are through a children’s book.

The story stars Debbie Barber’s Yorkie pup, Bailey, as the main character of her book, ‘Happy Being Me.’

It tells children that their unique qualities are not to be overlooked, all while Bailey learns the same lesson.

Barber will be a part of an exclusive author book signing at the Christian Soldier Bookstore, 321 North Berkeley Blvd. in Goldsboro.

You can meet Debbie and hear more about her inspiration for the book from 10 a.m. to noon.

