Elderly Goldsboro woman hit by vehicle while trying to catch dog

By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An elderly Goldsboro woman is recovering after police say she was hit by a vehicle on her street while trying to catch her dog.

The Goldsboro Police Department says on Thursday at about 7:05 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard because a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

Officers say they learned that 86-year-old Renate Brasington was running across the street, chasing her dog, when she was hit by a vehicle going south.

“The driver attempted to avoid the collision,” police say. “The driver did stop to render aid at the scene.”

WITN is told that Brasington was brought to UNC Health Wayne for treatment. She is expected to recover from her injuries.

Police say the investigation found that no charges will be filed in the case.

The dog was also found and had no injuries.

