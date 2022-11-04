ECU Baseball playing Purple-Gold World Series this weekend, Gold throws no-hitter game one

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football has a bye this week. So, the Pirates baseball team took the opportunity to take the stage

The Pirates playing their inter-squad fall ball world series on campus. Purple against the Gold three-game series.

Game one Friday Merritt Beeker on the bump for the purple got a strikeout on JJC. Tough to do. JJC now number 3 as well. Jake Hunter pitching for the gold to start. They got a no-hitter in a 1-0 win according to ECU Athletics.

A first look at D.H. Conley grad Dixon Williams with ECU. He gets a knock for the gold team. They would bring Josh Moylan in from third on a sacrifice fly in the inning.

The Pirates will also play Saturday at 1130 AM and Sunday at noon. They will have their meet the Pirates on Sunday around 2:15 PM.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.