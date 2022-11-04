Early voting nears its conclusion with high turnout numbers

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Election officials say early voting numbers are higher right now than they were during the last midterm election in 2018.

Millions of North Carolinians cast their votes early and according to local and state officials, we’re on track to pass 2018 voter turnout totals by a large margin.

Throughout the day Friday, people trickled in and out of the Lenoir County Livestock Arena to cast their votes early.

Some voters did so to beat traffic.

“One reason is to avoid the rush. That’s the reason I came on out,” Aaron Harper said.

Others did so to avoid scheduling conflicts.

“I’m excited to hear my voice and let that be heard and we’re going to be gone next week so I wanted to make sure we got that in time,” Ann Smith said.

It is a civic duty that many Lenoir County residents have already taken part in.

According to the Lenoir County Board of Elections, 9,364 people took advantage of the one-stop early voting as of November 3rd, and they’re on track to pass by the 11,164 votes cast in 2018.

Patrick Gannon, a spokesperson for the North Carolina State Board of Elections, says the entire state is ahead of where it was four years ago.

“Nearly 1.75 million voters have cast ballots for the November 8th midterm election. At this point in 2018, which is the last midterm election, about 1.6 million voters had cast ballots. So we’re nearly 200,000 voters ahead of where we were in 2018.”

One of the many reasons Gannon believes there’s an increase is an obvious one: population growth.

“Plus the pretty active political environment, to say the least, it’s not surprising,” Gannon said. “You’ve seen the mailers, you’ve seen all the television ads, on the radio, so I’m not surprised to see an increased turnout over 2018.”

The last chance to vote early is Saturday until 3 p.m.

After polls close on Saturday, your next chance to vote is on Election Day, which is this upcoming Tuesday.

