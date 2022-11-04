Discussion in Craven County seeks ways to keep kids safe in school

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Following the September deadly stabbing that happened at Northside Jacksonville High School, concerns surrounding school safety have started to grow in communities around the East.

Craven County law enforcement, school administrators, and congressman Greg Murphy all came together Thursday afternoon to talk about the recurring topic.

West Craven High School principal Montrell Lee believes in the motto of staying ready, so you don’t have to get ready.

“Preparing our students for every situation is very vital,” Lee said. “That way in the event of an emergency it’s not foreign to them, it’s not the first time that they’ve been exposed to it.”

The roundtable gave officials the opportunity to discuss improving school safety measures while also touching on current challenges. Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes says safety has to be a priority.

“It’s so important you know the timeliness of this because parents are wanting to make sure their kids are safe in school, they want to make sure they’re in a safe learning environment,” Hughes said. “With everything going on in the nation right now, it’s very important that we meet to let the public know what we are doing.”

During the discussion, West Craven High School administrators mentioned the importance of lockdown drills especially since the school went into one earlier this week due to a potential threat.

Lee, who has spent his entire educational career in Craven County schools, says hearing input from students is what he’d like to see going forward.

“The student feedback that they give us, what we can do to improve, what worked well,” Lee said. “That’s vital because again everything that we do is for them so hearing directly from the students. They are the ones that when they see something, they say something.”

