Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 52 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County will host several street clean-up events as part of its Clean Sweep program.

The program is meant to teach residents proper trash disposal practices and eliminate roadside litter.

The event will take place on Saturday. Teams will be out in New Bern, Havelock, Vanceboro and Cove City.

For a full list of locations and to sign-up, go to Craven County’s website.

