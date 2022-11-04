Court rules family’s appeal can advance in ‘Serial’ case

Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in...
Adnan Syed, center, leaves the Elijah E. Cummings Courthouse, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Brian Witte)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An appeal can move forward of the court proceedings that freed Adnan Syed from prison filed by the family of the murder victim in the case chronicled in the true-crime podcast “Serial.”

Maryland’s intermediate appellate court made the ruling Friday.

The family of Hae Min Lee has contended their rights were violated because they did not receive enough notice about a September court hearing that resulted in Syed’s murder conviction being overturned.

The Court of Special Appeals on Friday ordered that the appeal from the family will be considered in February.

Attorney Steve Kelly said the family was thrilled by the ruling.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina

Latest News

A study finds severe depression can be eased by a single dose of a synthetic 'magic mushroom.'
Psychedelic ‘magic mushroom’ drug may ease some depression
Members raise their hands during a vote in a joint board meeting of the Florida Board of...
Florida to ban transgender health care treatments for minors
FILE - A San Francisco judge disclosed that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's...
Pelosi makes first public remarks since husband’s assault
Voters take part in early voting in Lenoir County
Early voting nears its conclusion with high turnout numbers