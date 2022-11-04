City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday.

The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd.

There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard as well as a Red, White and Salute! festival at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex from noon until 4 p.m..

The Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts will also host a veteran art exhibit and reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

For a full list of events and performances, go to the event’s website.

