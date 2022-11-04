City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow

City of Jacksonville to host Veteran Pow Wow
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The city of Jacksonville will host the second annual Veteran Pow Wow on Saturday.

The event will honor veterans and celebrate Native American culture at the American Legion Fairgrounds at 146 Broadhurst Rd.

There will be a Veterans Day parade at 10 a.m. on Western Boulevard as well as a Red, White and Salute! festival at the Jacksonville Commons Recreation Complex from noon until 4 p.m..

The Jacksonville-Onslow Council for the Arts will also host a veteran art exhibit and reception from 4 to 6 p.m.

For a full list of events and performances, go to the event’s website.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Powerball jackpot reached $1.5B
Wednesday’s Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million in North Carolina
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end

Latest News

Jacksonville Holiday Parade
Jacksonville Christmas Parade returns this month
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blizzy and siblings Raindrop, Stormy, Snowdrift and Snowy
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Blizzy and siblings Raindrop, Stormy, Snowdrift and Snowy
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program
Craven County to host Clean Sweep program