Chris Cherry new football coach for South Central

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - South Central’s basketball coach and athletic director is now also the school’s football coach.

Coach Chris Cherry confirmed to WITN that he is now the school’s football coach.

Cherry has coached football before and also played D2 football in college at Livingstone College in Salisbury, Rowan County.

Cherry has also won National High School Boys’ Basketball Coach of the Year with South Central.

