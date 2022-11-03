Volunteers work to expand oyster bed, clean shoreline

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - More than a hundred people took advantage of the warm, sunny weather on Thursday by volunteering to rehabilitate some coastal habitats.

St. James Conservancy organized the event with help from South Brunswick High School and UNCW. The high school students ranged from freshmen to seniors while much of UNCW’s help came from students studying marine biology.

“I love to see it,” said UNCW student Julia Hansen. “Marine biology, environmental science and coastal science is, I think, a growing field and I think it’s really important. It’s great to see people passionate about it and working on it and kind of following in my footsteps.”

Volunteers worked together to lay oysters for a growing oyster bed, plant marsh grass to stop erosion and pick up trash to keep the waters clean. In all, it took the 120 volunteers just over two hours to complete the project.

