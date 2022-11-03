Volunteers work to expand oyster bed, clean shoreline

More than a hundred people took advantage of the warm, sunny weather on Thursday by...
More than a hundred people took advantage of the warm, sunny weather on Thursday by volunteering to rehabilitate some coastal habitats.(WECT)
By Kassie Simmons
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JAMES, N.C. (WECT) - More than a hundred people took advantage of the warm, sunny weather on Thursday by volunteering to rehabilitate some coastal habitats.

St. James Conservancy organized the event with help from South Brunswick High School and UNCW. The high school students ranged from freshmen to seniors while much of UNCW’s help came from students studying marine biology.

“I love to see it,” said UNCW student Julia Hansen. “Marine biology, environmental science and coastal science is, I think, a growing field and I think it’s really important. It’s great to see people passionate about it and working on it and kind of following in my footsteps.”

Volunteers worked together to lay oysters for a growing oyster bed, plant marsh grass to stop erosion and pick up trash to keep the waters clean. In all, it took the 120 volunteers just over two hours to complete the project.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
The body was found around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday.
Body identified in accidental Beaufort drowning
Melvin Wetzel
Havelock man gets 10 years in fed pen for child porn
Greenville’s red light camera program could soon end
State’s first pediatric flu death here in Eastern Carolina

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Keeping students in the east safe at school is being discussed
There was nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited...
THC-infused candy and snacks found on multiple North Carolina store shelves
Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week
The 75-foot fishing boat went adrift off Cape Hatteras.
Adrift fishing boat rescued by Coast Guard off Hatteras