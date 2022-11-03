Three charged after New Bern shooting

Three charged after New Bern shooting
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - One man has been charged in a shooting, while New Bern police arrested two others on drug charges that came as a result of his arrest.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Watson Avenue.

An officer on patrol heard the shots and then saw a vehicle leave the area at a high rate of speed.

After stopping the vehicle, a gun was found which led to the arrest of Jessiah Johnson.

The 18-year-old from New Bern has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, felony conspiracy, and discharge firearm in city limits. He was jailed on a $75,000 secured bond.

William Cox, 25, was charged with intent sell/deliver Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The New Bern man has a $25,000 secured bond.

William Jones, 22, was charged with two counts of possession with intent sell/deliver Schedule II & Schedule VI controlled substances, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He’s being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting. They add that a 17-year-old is also involved in this case and that additional charges are pending.

