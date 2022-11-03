Popular sailboat to stop in Beaufort next week

(N.C. Maritime Museums)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - A popular boat meant to inspire people to follow their dreams will be making a stop along the Crystal Coast.

Captain Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will be sailing Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will then be offered on Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.

WITN is told that the couple and their crew will also host a slideshow presentation about the building of the Huron Jewel on Nov. 10 in the auditorium of the N.C. Maritime Museum in Beaufort.

This boat usually runs in the Michigan Great Lakes or trips into Canada, but has started a tour called the Dream Inspiration Tour as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Coverts wanted to help people while their boat business was put on hold, so they decided to start the Dream Inspiration Tour to motivate people into following their dreams.

“If you stand around and just talk about what you want to achieve, it will never get done,” Capt. Hugh Covert said. “You have to actually do it. You have to make it happen, and there’s no time better than the present.”

The programs are free, but donations are appreciated and go to support the crew.

For more information on Huron Jewel, follow their journey on Facebook and Instagram, @ditallship, or visit ditallship.com. For more information about the tours or the presentation, call 252-504-7740 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.

